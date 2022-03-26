Olivia Rodrigo dishes over her inspiration behind ‘Happier’ MV

Lyricist and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently shed some light on the inspiration she found when crafting the song Happier.
She gushed over the entire inspiration behind her song during a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter.
There she claimed, “I wrote the song ‘happier’ by myself and I wrote it on the set of a show that I was filming.”
“It’s so funny — inspiration just strikes at random times,” she went on to add.
Once “I was in between takes and I was like ‘Oh, I have this idea,’ and then I just wrote the song on set,” she added to the interviewer. “So that’s always fun when you kind of get a lightning bolt of an idea.”
Sarah Ferguson shamed ahead of The Crown season five by royal expert
Kim Kardashian is ready to turn a new page in life after Kanye West divorce
Volodymyr Zelensky would speak for his war-torn nation during ceremony
Meghan Markle planning on 'huge' surprises with summer podcast
Prince Philip would want to have his life-long services honoured
Akshay Kumar said, 'Bachchhan Paandey' got caught in the eye of the storm that is 'The Kashmir Files'