Pete Davidson to defend Kim Kardashian amid feud with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is not going to holdback from attacking back Kanye West any longer as the Saturday Night Live star is all-geared up to defend his ladylove Kim Kardashian.

According to The Sun, the 28-year-old comedian tried to remain calm about the Donda 2 rapper’s diss initially.

“Kanye cursed him out and he just turned the other cheek. It was no surprise. Poor Pete’s been bullied ever since he was a kid,” Davidson’s old friend, Johnny Potenza, told the outlet.

“Pete’s never been a fighter but it’s like he doesn’t want to look like a wimp,” he added.

"Kanye has just been picking fights and calling him names and it’s childish – a pathetic love drama.”

Johnny also shared that Davidson was previously ‘bullied’.

"I learned later about the bullying he’d gone through,” he expressed.

“Honestly, it seems like he’s overcome it and he’s probably had it with Kanye. He’s defending his woman, stepping up for her.”