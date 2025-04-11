Teddi Mellencamp grim death talk with father deepens

Teddi Mellencamp's cancer discussions with her father John Mellencamp have become deeper.
As the reality TV star was giving continuous updates about her battle with stage 4 mcelanoma – type of skin cancer – she made bombshell claim that her father is planning for her burial.
The 43-year-old revealed on her podcast Two Ts in A Pod that her father was repeatedly calling her to ensure that she gets the burial in their 'group family mausoleum' in Indiana.
The rocker even reminded her to 'join the plot' as her will is currently underway.
While the discussion between the father and the daughter was ongoing with the daughter worrying about her kids and their burial place, another dark subject became part of the conversation.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star talked about the possibility of her entering a 'vegetable' state, as reported by Daily Mail.
Teddi categorically told her father that she doesn't desire to be left in that state.
The Grammy-winning singer assured Teddi that he will be 'in charge' of that.
For the unversed, she received her initial diagnosis of melanoma in 2022. As reported by Us Weekly, the cancer has now metastasized to her lungs and brain.
