Charlie Puth announces 'hardest song' of his career in tearful video

Charlie Puth is putting his heart on sleeve as he prepares to drop new song.

Turning to his official TikTok account, the Attention singer fought back tears while talking about the devastating heartbreak in 2019. Puth later revealed that he is about to release new track That's Hilarious in April.

"I'm really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life," says an emotional Puth. "It just rears its ugly head every time — sorry — every time that I hear it."

The "Attention" singer continues, "I'm also really excited for you to hear it — but I just heard the master and it brought me back to 2019 which was the worst f—ing year of my life."

"I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through, going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019," Puth elaborates. "I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people."

He concludes, "This is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I'm so excited for you to hear it, OK? So, thank you."