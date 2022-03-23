Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Dasvi' trailer out: Watch

Dasvi trailer out! Will Abhishek Bachchan make it through tenth exam or not? Watch

Abhishek Bachchan is making news after his movie Dasvi’s trailer finally saw the light today.

Dasvi revolves around Chief Minister Gangaram Chaudhary (Bachchan) who is sent to prison on the grounds of fraud. Egoistic in nature, the Jaat in him takes no gibberish from anyone.

However, Inspector Jyoti Deswal (Yami Gautam) tests his patience and calls him uneducated. He decides to clear his Dasvi (tenth) board exam, with the film focusing on his trials and tribulations.





The highly-anticipated movie has all the elements needed for a hit film, with Bachchan in a quirky avatar, Gautam as a powerful IPS officer and Kaur as a feisty wife.

A day ago, the Big Bull actor took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “This time, I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe that we’ve made a good film, worth watching for family and friends.”

Take a look:





Dasvi is set to stream on Netflix and Jio Cinema from April 7.