Beyoncé in talks to perform at 2022 Oscars broadcast, report

Excitement is reaching to its peek as the biggest and most glamorous event of the year, the 2022 Oscars is only away for a few more days.

Before the star-studded ceremony hit the floors, reports are making rounds on the internet that queen of pop, Beyoncé will perform at the event. Queen B, who picked up her first Oscar nomination this year, may perform at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 27, according to a Variety report.

The Halo hit maker will reportedly perform on her Oscar-nominated track Be Alive from film King Richards, about tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams and their controversial coach dad, Richard.

As per sources told the media outlet, the Single Ladies crooner will open the broadcast with a live performance from the Compton, California, tennis courts, where the Williams family practiced and set a stunning tennis dynasty in motion.

For the unversed, King Richards has been nominated for Best Picture, stars Best Actor nominee Will Smith as the patriarch.

However, Beyoncé and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have not commented on the matter yet.