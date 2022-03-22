Prince William, Kate Middleton left ‘terrified’ in India

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently touring the Caribbean as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tour where they’ve been met with some resistance, but no moment has been as ‘terrifying’ as one they had in India in 2016.

According to Marie Claire, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge experienced a particularly frightening moment during their seven-day royal tour to India in 2016, which, according to a royal source, left them in “need of a stiff drink”.

During the tour, Kate and William visited the Kaziranga National Park, during which a 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted neighbouring country Myanmar. Tremors were felt as far as at the location where the royal couple were!

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, who was part of Kate and William’s entourage, told Yahoo’s Royal Box, “We were checking into our hotel when the ground was literally shaking, trembling. The chandeliers were shaking. We evacuated the hotel very, very quickly.”

Nicholl further shared: “The Duke and Duchess were out in a field, in a hut in stilts. It was a terrifying moment for them. William needed a stiff drink after that, as did Kate.”

Despite the frightening jolt, nothing untoward happened, and a spokesperson for the Cambridges later confirmed that they were safe and well.