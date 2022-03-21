Justin Bieber puts an arm around wifey Hailey Bieber amid brunch date: pics

Justin Bieber appeared as a caring hubby with his arm around Hailey Bieber's shoulder amidst their brunch date.

According to The Mirror, the 25-year-old model was papped on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend as she headed to a private member’s club Soho House to munch on food.

The photograph shared by the outlet shows the Baby hit-maker looking cool in casual attire, featuring light grey sweatshirt and blue pants while Hailey looked chick a crop top, paired with blue denim.

Justin Bieber and hailey Bieber in Los Angeles Photo: 'The Mirror'

The couple’s date was reported less than two weeks after the model was hospitalised after she suffered a ‘very small blood clot’ that caused ‘small lack of oxygen’, following ‘stroke-like symptoms’.

Hailey also updated fans about her health condition on Instagram as the model shared that she’d ‘passed the blood clot and recovered completely’ shortly after she received the treatment.