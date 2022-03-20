Grammys: Kanye West pays the price for posts against Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye West has been pulled from the lineup of performers for the Grammys.

According to reports, the decision comes after the raper's recent online posts targeting his former wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"West’s team received a call telling them that his Grammys performance had been pulled “due to what they deem to be concerning online behavior.” reported The Blast.

Quoting sources, the publication said the decision was made, in part, because Trevor Noah will be hosting the awards — leading to some concern over how the two will interact.

Earlier this week, Noah discussed West’s online treatment of ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson on The Daily Show.

Following the release of the episode, West posted a screenshot of a Google search for Noah along with a racist slur onto his Instagram, and his Instagram account was subsequently temporarily suspended.