Saturday March 19, 2022
BTS' Jungkook's reason for changing Instagram username leaves ARMY in splits

BTS' Jungkook revealed the reason behind him changing username

By Web Desk
March 19, 2022
BTS' Jungkook's reason for changing Instagram username leaves ARMY in splits

BTS  member Jungkook left fans in splits when he dished on the reason for him changing his username on Instagram.

During Q&A session on the Facebook-owned platform, the Euphoria hit-maker responded to a fan’s question who had asked him about his IG handle.

The My Time singer recently switched to ‘@jungkook.97’ from “@abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz,” which included all alphabets except the singers’ initials; JK.

Putting end to netizens’ various theories around his username, the 24-year-old K-pop idol revealed a hilarious yet relatable reason.

He explained, “Because it was too long…"

Upon launching his solo official account on the platform in December, Jungkook had set a trend with his alphabet username which was also followed by McDonald's at the time.

The fast-food chain had switched to a new username, “ab_ _efghijkl_nopqrstuvwxyz,” taking out M, C, D .

On professional front, the world-famous boy band recently held its first on stage live concerts in Seoul since the pandemic.

The much-awaited show – Permission To Dance On Stage in Seoul, was also live-screened at various cinemas.