BTS' Jungkook's reason for changing Instagram username leaves ARMY in splits

BTS member Jungkook left fans in splits when he dished on the reason for him changing his username on Instagram.

During Q&A session on the Facebook-owned platform, the Euphoria hit-maker responded to a fan’s question who had asked him about his IG handle.

The My Time singer recently switched to ‘@jungkook.97’ from “@abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz,” which included all alphabets except the singers’ initials; JK.

Putting end to netizens’ various theories around his username, the 24-year-old K-pop idol revealed a hilarious yet relatable reason.

He explained, “Because it was too long…"

Upon launching his solo official account on the platform in December, Jungkook had set a trend with his alphabet username which was also followed by McDonald's at the time.

The fast-food chain had switched to a new username, “ab_ _efghijkl_nopqrstuvwxyz,” taking out M, C, D .

On professional front, the world-famous boy band recently held its first on stage live concerts in Seoul since the pandemic.

The much-awaited show – Permission To Dance On Stage in Seoul, was also live-screened at various cinemas.