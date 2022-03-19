Mariah Carey leaves fans in splits after sending wrong text message to Shawn Mendes

Mariah Carey leaves the fans in splits after sending wrong text message to Shawn Mendes

Mariah Carey left fans in stitches with her an unintentional move as she mistakenly sent a text message to Canadian singer Shawn Mendes on Friday.

The Hero singer sent a text message to the In The Wild crooner by mistake, instead of her cousin, Shawn.



She wrote in her message, “Happy Thanksgiving,” and that too on St Patrick’s Day.

Soon realising her mistake, the hitmaker apologised and said, “Wrong Shawn. Sorry.”

The star also added, “I do not realise it is NOT Thanksgiving.”

Take a look here:

Explaining the reason behind wishing wrong message, the 52-year-old wrote in her caption.

“My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day. Shawn Mendes found out about it today… Sorry Shawn!!” It read.

The Senorita singer, however, took it in good humour and replied, “hahaha that’s okay I figured, it was an inside joke”.

The funny exchange of text messages between both singers left fans in awe and curiosity.

One of the comments (@legencarey) read, “Your interaction with Shawn Mendes is also an iconic moment.”

Some fans also speculate a collaboration between these two amazing singers.

“Manifesting a collab between you two,” said @laragec.