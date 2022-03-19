Britney Spears returns to Instagram two days after quitting: See First Photo

Britney Spears fans, rejoice!

The 40-year-old pop star reactivated photo-sharing app two days after sudden disappearance.

The singer left fans worried when on Wednesday (16 March), her acoount vanished in thin air. Spears has not disclosed the reason for deactivation.

She, however, did post a series of photos and videos upon her return. The diva donned a white crop top with sheer puffy sleeves and flaunted her belly button ring for fans.

"My clueless look," Spears captioned alongside the photos.

Take a look:



