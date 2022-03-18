Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher surpass $30 million fundraising goal for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are thankful to their fans and followers for helping them raise more than $30 million donation for the Ukrainian refugees amid the Russian invasion.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the pair posted a video and wrote, “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. 2 weeks ago we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could.”

“Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal. While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

"We're gonna do everything we can," he said, "to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need."

The No Strings Attached star wrote that funds have already been and will continue to be sent to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org.

Mila has been vocal over the ongoing war between her homeland country Ukraine and Russia. "I've always considered myself American—a proud American," Mila said in a prior video. "I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But today I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian."