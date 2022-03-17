Princess Charlotte in line for ‘extremely rare’ royal title

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, could be bestowed with a rare royal title that only seven other royals have held during their lifetime, reported Express UK.

Charlotte, who is currently fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, father, and ender brother, could first inherit a title that has only been bestowed seven times in the entire British royal history – that of a Princess Royal.

The title of a ‘Princess Royal’ is only bestowed at the British monarch’s discretion to their eldest daughter and is the highest honour that a female member of the royal family can get.

As mentioned before, only seven people have held the rare title, with the latest instance being that of Princess Anne; the Queen’s daughter and Charlotte’s great-aunt received the title in 1987 by her mother.

The title, which is retained for life, dates back to the Charles I, who reportedly created the title for his daughter Princess Matilda.