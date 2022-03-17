Bradley Cooper reacts to Will Smith calling him ‘so beautiful’

Bradley Cooper's response to Will Smith calling him ‘so beautiful’ at a recent award ceremony has left fans in awe!

During his acceptance speech at the National Board of Review Awards ceremony for his performance in King Richard, Smith focused his attention to Cooper, saying, "I look at Bradley Cooper. I've seen pictures of him when he was young”

The Aladdin star continued, "He didn't look like this! He grew into that. He let the dream blossom inside of him. I can't even concentrate, he's so beautiful."

Cooper took the stage later in the ceremony for presenting an award to his Licorice Pizza co-stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman.

Reacting to the shout out, the 47-year-old Nightmare Alley actor said as he glanced at Smith, “I'm not gonna forget that, Will."