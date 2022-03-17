Kanye West's former muse Julia Fox sets the internet on fire with her latest pictures

Julia Fox appeared to be super stylish queen while dining at La Boheme restaurant in West Hollywood Monday.
The Uncet Gems star, who recently ended her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West, left onlookers in awe as she strutted down the sidewalk in a pair of light wash denim boots.
Moreover, the 32-year-old actress styled her unusual footwear with a black leather look, including a skintight micro mini skirt, leaving fans mesmerised with her chic look.
Julia paired her skirt with a black leather jacket that she left partially unzipped. However, the actress completed her look with black leather gloves and added a pair of silver hoop earrings to her ensemble.
As for makeup, she drew attention to her ice blue peepers with a dusting of maroon eyeshadow and black winged eyeliner.
Earlier in the day, Julia treated fans to an impromptu makeup tutorial on how to create her signature 'Fox eye.'
The PVT Chat actress was looking drop-dead gorgeous and once again proved her fashion icon status.
