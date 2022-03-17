Absence from BAFTA Awards: Prince William 'does nothing unless he is convinced it is worthwhile'

Royal fans are defending Prince William after the Duke of Cambridge skipped BAFTA Awards.
The royal recently criticized on social media for no attending the ceremony.
William's fans have justified the Duke of Cambridge by sharing details of his latest initiative to promote talent.
According to reports, William has launched a bursary fund to help underprivileged talent.
Royal fans were sharing a paragraph from Penny Junor's biography of Prince William to argue that the Duke made the right decision to not attend BAFTA Awards.
"He does nothing unless he is convinced it is worthwhile; he is not a celebrity putting in appearance for the sake of publicity and one of his greatest concerns is that he will be confused with one," Junor wrote in the book about Prince William.
