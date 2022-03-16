Kanye West drops bombshell on Pete Davidson for 'enraging audience with jokes'

Kanye West on Wednesday continued to take aim at comedian Pete Davidson, the boyfriend of his former wife Kim Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, the Stronger singer shared a news story titled ‘Pete Davidson enrages audience with jokes about having sex with a baby’ along with a photo of the comedian, where he can be seen flashing his middle finger.

Calling Pete Davidson ‘SKETE’, Kanye said “Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children. Oh and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you Apologize to your family for being in your family."

The 44-year-old US rapper does not seem to show mercy upon his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson as he blasted the comedian in new post.