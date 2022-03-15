Judge permanently halts release of Bob Saget’s death investigation records

A Florida judge ordered to permanently block the release of investigation records related to the death of American actor and comedian Bob Saget, on Monday.

Judge granted a permanent injunction to block the release of autopsy findings linked to the Full House actor’s sudden death, according to records and Saget’s family’s representatives.

Last month, a judge had temporarily blocked the release of some records, however, the Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu granted the Saget family's petition for the permanent injunction.

Responding to court orders, Saget’s family released a statement that reads, “The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss.”

“We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward,” the family said. “All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9. The Orange county m examiner has ruled that his death was due to head trauma, most likely from an accidental fall.

Saget’s family, his widow Kelly Rizzo and three daughters – Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer - had sought that some records be kept from public disclosure, citing their privacy after a tragic loss.