Alia Bhatt’s sister gives a glimpse of her vacation mood: Pics

Alia Bhatt has recently been spotted enjoying her vacation in Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.
The author of Never Been Happier has shared an Instagram story where she put up a photo of Gangubai Kathiawadi actor in a not-so-happy mood.
Bhatt takes a hilarious dig on a 28-year-old actor with a witty caption.
“As you can see we are very happy to be on a holiday,” it reads.
See here:
In the second picture of the IG story, both sisters can be seen posing to the camera. Whereas, the third picture has a beautiful seashore.
Take a look here:
The Raazi actor is currently on a holiday break with her mother and her sister and has been sharing breathtaking pictures on her social media handle.
Meanwhile, the Highway actor will also celebrate her birthday tomorrow on her trip.
