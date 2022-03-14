Prince Harry’s demands for security ‘need’ to be called into review: report

Prince Harry has been backed in his demands for better security arrangements by a British intelligence expert, especially considering his title and family life within California.



This claim has been brought forward by Alex Bomberg, a British intelligence expert.

He began by referencing why he feels Prince Harry’s demand should be reassessed.



He was also quoted telling LBC back in January, “I’m afraid I think this is being looked at from the wrong direction if I’m honest.”

Mainly because “[Harry] is a royal prince of Great Britain. He is Prince Harry,” and always remain as such.

“He is still a prince of Great Britain. The fact that he’s stepped back from royal duties is beside the point — he’s still at risk.”

“He is still at the same risk as he was before,” because “They don’t have the ability to carry firearms in the UK if they did come to the UK.”

Before concluding he also added, “I do believe he is entitled to it, yes,” and “If they are prepared to meet some of the cost themselves, then that’s absolutely fine.”