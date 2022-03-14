Rebel Wilson pokes fun at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for Oprah Winfrey interview

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson poked fun at Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his Meghan Markle for their Oprah Winfrey interview at BAFTA awards 2022.
Rebel Wilson hosted the BAFTA 2022 awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night.
The Ghost Rider actress mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's notorious Oprah Winfrey interview, saying it had everything from ‘drama to fantasy’ but ‘unfortunately’ not nominated in the outstanding British Film category at BAFTAs 2022.
The actress, while introducing the nominations, said “From drama to fantasy, Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview had it all.
'Unfortunately, that's not nominated in this category, but some incredible films are.”
Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired in March last year.
