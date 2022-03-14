Shakira celebrates Gerard Piqué's 600th game with Barcelona

Gerard Piqué was to play play his 600th match with Barcelona on Sunday.



Singer Shakira, who is his partner and mother of his children, showered praises on the Spanish footballer and Barcelona centre-back on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Waka-Waka singer shared her partner's picture with a lengthy Spanish language note.

Shakira and Gerard have been together since 2011.

She wrote: "You are made of a material that only God knows and for me you are the best example of struggle, perseverance and sincerity for our children.

These years with you I have realized that you came to this world to change paradigms.

You have so much left to give us!

In football and in so many other aspects of your extraordinary life;

Because there is not, nor will there be another Gerard Piqué. An exceptional human being."