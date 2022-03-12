Queen Elizabeth keeping an eye on Windsor Castle escape hatch for ‘emergencies’

Queen Elizabeth reportedly makes sure her escape hatch outside Windsor Castle is always ‘by her side’ for a quick escape under hurried, dangerous or even pleasure-filled escapes.



With its history dating back to the 11th century, Windsor Castle boasts over 1,000 rooms and 484,000 of real estate.

According to Express UK, there is also an escape hatch located within one of the offices, and from there the monarch can come and go as they please.

The hatch opens up into a secret trapped door and leads well into a tunnel way. Footage of the escape route has even once been featured within the 2011 BBC broadcast The Queen’s Palaces.

Documentary presenter Fiona Bruce could even see the presence of “war-like origins” within it.

While describing the entire tunnel she dubbed it a “secret passage” that could “accommodate a whole army of men.”

“This is an office just tucked away in a corner of Windsor Castle. But look under here. As if by magic, just lift these and the mediaeval castle emerges.”

“If you’re a soldier in Windsor Castle under siege you need a way to get out. And this is the secret passage. This is exactly what it looked like in the 1200s.”

“It’s wide enough to accommodate a whole army of men. You can just imagine them rushing down the stairs, and it leads out onto the street.”

Before concluding she claimed, “This is the clever bit - they’d then be able to sneak up on the enemy and attack them from behind.”