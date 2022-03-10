TikTok star Charli D’Amelio bids farewell to parent's house

The 17-year-old TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is taking on new challenges in life as she recently bade farewell to her parent's house .

During her conversation with People, Hulu’s The D'Amelio Show star talked about the recent change in her life as she revealed meeting her mom and dad daily.

“I literally just moved out like three days ago, and I've seen them every single day. I don't know what to do without my parents," she shared.

"I literally moved, like, two minutes away and I'm like, 'I miss you,'” she added.

Moreover, D’Amelio also lauded her parents for teaching her ‘everything that she knows ‘.

“From learning how to be confident with myself to figuring out my style and what I love about myself,” the social media personality said.

"I feel like, through every step of the way, I'm very thankful to have my mom and my parents in general, just always uplifting me," she added.