Queen asked to prevent Andrew from taking charge in Charles and William's absence this month

Queen Elizabeth has been urged to remove Prince Andrew as counsellor of state and make her daughter Princess Anne stand-out monarch.

A British newspaper reported that Prince Charles and Prince William will be on foreign tours this month and if the Queen becomes ill in their absence, Prince Andrew would by default take charge.

The newspaper reported that Prince William is scheduled to visit Caribbean this month while Prince Charles would be in Ireland.



The author of the article expressed her wish for Queen Elizabeth to appoint her daughter Princess Anne Cousellor of the State and make her an emergency stand in monarch.

Citing an example from the past,the article said George V had free rein to appoint consellors including the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to the article, it would require an urgent reform of the 1937 Regency ACT to safeguard against this "grossly unsuitable possibility".