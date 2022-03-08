Lil Bo Weep, popular Australian YouTuber, passes away at 22

Lil Bo Weep, popular Australian singer, dies at 22.

The news of the artist's demise was confirmed by father Matthew Schofield on March 6. Turning to his Facebook, Weep's father shared that she was battling depression.

The announcement comes after Weep, whose real name was Winona Brooks, turned to her Instagram on one of her final posts, narrating struggles of losing a child.

"I have recently found out my fertility has been affected by growing up with a severe eating disorder. If you so so so any sort of a ninja Cerner I recommend to really think about what you’re doing to yourself because I may never be able to have a full term pregnancy or have a child of my own due to the way I treated my body."

The singer initiated her musical journey from SoundCloud back in 2015, where she released her music under the pseudonym ‘monikers’. She was popularly known for her hit numbers like Sorry, I wrote this song for you and Cannot fight away my Hell.

The news of Weep’s death came as a jolt to her admirers. Tributes began pouring in by her fans who were fond of her kind of music. She had a massive fanbase on Tik Tok and Instagram. Apparently, Weep’s music had been an inspiration for many of her fans; some commented that her music had helped them get through their hard times. According to Weep’s ardent fans, her absence would be deeply felt.