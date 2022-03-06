Queen Elizabeth will permanently ‘work from home’ at Windsor Castle, never return to Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth will permanently ‘work from home’ at Windsor Castle

British Queen Elizabeth II will permanently ‘work from home’ at Windsor Castle as the monarch is reportedly not fully returning to Buckingham Palace.



According to the Daily Mail, the monarch 95 has left the palace for good and would permanently ‘work from home’ at Windsor Castle.

As per the report, the Queen will undertake future royal engagements from Berkshire home. She lived there with Prince Philip until his death in April last year.

Queen Elizabeth, who is celebrating Platinum Jubilee this year, is not believed to have stayed at the palace since 2020.

Queen’s decision to stay at Windsor may have been influenced by the ongoing reservicing of her central London home, which will continue till 2027.

On March 3, the Queen also held Audiences via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.



