Pete Davidson is going to SPACE with Jeff Bezos: Report

Pete Davidson is gearing up to join Jeff Bezos in Space.

The Saturday Night Live star will jet off on Bezos' Blue Origin flight and is seemingly very excited ahead of the milestone, reports Page Six.

“Pete is excited,” a Davidson source revealed. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.

“He got on really well with Jeff when they met," added the insider.

The source did not reveal when Davidson will take the trip, but maintained it will happen some time later this year.

Earlier in January, the SNL funnyman went to meet Bezos with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. The couple reportedly had dinner with the tech giant and his ladylove Lauren Sanchez.

Pete's Space trip rumours come after Kanye West posed alongside Elon Musk in a social media post, hinting he is taking his own trip with longtime friend.

"Ye X Elon," the rapper captioned his post, adding space ship emoticons.