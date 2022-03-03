Camila Cabello opens up on split with Shawn Mendes in breakup song

Camila Cabello has been tight-lipped about her split with Shawn Mendes but she's now singing about broken promises in her new song Bam Bam.

The former member of Fifth Harmony recently unveiled her new track in which she serenaded the scathing lyrics around breakup and telling lies.

“You said you hated the ocean but you're surfing now / I said I love you for life but I just sold our house,” the Cuban pop singer hinted at the Stitches singer recently getting spotted surfing.

“We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now. Couldn't ever imagine even having doubts / But not everything works out."

“Now I'm out dancing with strangers, you could be casually dating / Damn, it's all changing so fast.”

Meanwhile, Cabello can also be heard singing, “Love came around and it knocked me down but I'm back on my feet."

As soon as the song was released, fans were quick-witted to bombard the interne with the speculations of the lyrics' link to the the lovebirds' story.

The former couple announced their split on social media in November 2021 after two and a half years of dating.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their joint statement read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” it added.