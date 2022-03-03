Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny fight it out in ‘Bullet Train’s new trailer, watch

After much anticipation, the trailer of Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train is finally out, and the film is a thrill ride on a train with comedy and high-octane action stunts.

Helmed by David Leitch of Deadpool 2, the trailer, released on Wednesday, gives fans a glimpse of assassin Ladybug (played by Pitt) and his latest mission of stealing a briefcase.

The trailer starts with several professional assassins getting on-board on a non-stop bullet train in Japan and they are all looking for the same briefcase, without realizing that their assignments are interconnected.

Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny. The upcoming film is based on the Japanese novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka.

Bullet Train will hit the theatres on July 15. Watch the trailer here.







