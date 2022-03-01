Rihanna shows off her baby bump in leather mini dress at Off-White fashion show in Paris

Rihanna is continuing to slay the maternity style looks with her latest chic sartorial choices.

The singer, who took the internet by storm with her chic latex crop top look at Milan Fashion Week, once again, flaunted the sizzling style look at the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show in Paris.

The diva attended the glam event with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, both dressed chic for the glamorous event.

The Love on the Brain singer put her blossoming baby bump on display in a peach-colored leather mini dress paired with a matching shearling coat.

She accessorized the look with knee-high strappy heels, a small purse and gorgeous layered chain necklaces. Her rapper boyfriend opted for an all-black leather ensemble at the star-studded event.

The Umbrella singer revealed that she’s expecting her first baby in January, via a social media post.