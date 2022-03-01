‘Law & Order’ actor Ned Eisenberg dead at 65 after battling two different cancers

Law & Order star Ned Eisenberg has passed away after fiercely battling two different forms of cancers

According to his agents at Nicolosi & Co., Eisenberg died on Sunday, February 27, after a prolonged battle with two different forms of cancer.

The Law & Order star had been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma, with his wife Patricia telling People magazine in a statement that he “bravely fought his two cancer diagnoses.”

“As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins… Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family,” she shared.

Eisenberg is survived by wife Patricia and their son, Lino.

The actor was seen in numerous hit shows through out his career, including a recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Roger Kressler and a starring role on The Fanelli Boys as Anthony Fanelli.

He was also recently seen on hits such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mare of Easttown, 30 Rock and White Collar.