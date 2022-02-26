Hania Aamir film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' trailer out now! Watch

Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan film Parde Mein Rehne Do has officially been released!
Friday night marked the official trailer launch of the film, attended by celebrity A-listers. Adnan Siddiqui, Sanam Jung, Yashma Gill, Areeba Habib, Feroze Khan, Imran Ashraf and Nadia Hussain were amongst the many who were in presence.
Presented by Showcase Films, Hania Amir's new romantic-comedy tells the story of a couple struggling to expand their family amid existing societal pressure.
The cast on the film enlists Javed Sheikh, Noor ul Hassan, Sonia Nazir, Noor Alam, Shafqat Khan, and Sadia Faisal.
Parde Mein Rehne Do will hit theatres this Eid ul Fitr 2022.
Kanye West behaviour suggest deep-rooted patriarchy
'Euphoria' star Chloe Cherry talks about body image issues
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers broke off their engagement this month
Kourtney Kadrashian reacted to a mockumentry about her wedding with Travis Barker
Mira Rajput posts loved-up pictures with Shahid Kapoor on his 41st birthday
BTS’ RM takes to social media to share the details of his coveted fitness routine