Machine Gun Kelly shares update on new music video with Avril Lavigne

Machine Gun Kelly on Friday announced that his music video with Avril Lavigne will soon be released.

Avril new album titled Love Sux is produced by Travis Barker's DTA records.

It features appearances from Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear and writing from Lavigne's boyfriend Mod Sun.

Machine Gun Kelly on Friday took to Twitter to congratulate Avril on the release of her album and said "can’t believe i’m on it, Bois Lie was so fun to record — video soon".



The singer engaged to Hollywood actress Megan Fox and the couple plans to tie the knot in the near future.