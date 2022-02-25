Buckingham Palace issues health update after initial covid-19 positive diagnosis

Buckingham Palace awards fans an update regarding Queen Elizabeth’s ongoing struggles with covid-19.

The news has been awarded to fans by a Palace spokesman and according to Express UK he claimed, "Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister this evening."

Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers a glimmer of hope to fans, for this will be the first-ever engagement that will shed photographic light on the monarch’s health, and many are already looking forward to it all.