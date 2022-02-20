BTS’ V offers advice for anyone quarantining with covid-19: ‘Time flies fast’

BTS’ V weighs in on the best possible piece of advice for international ARMYs struggling with covid-19 isolation.

The South Korean heartthrob shared his wisdom on the Weverse community platform.

The conversation began when an ARMY messaged him, asking for advice since, “ I’m in quarantine..What should I do in order to spend time?..I have nothing to do at home”.



Being as prompt as ever V started off by detailing some options and wrote, “For me um.. Watching movies, turn on the music, enjoy of thinking, sleeping, play some games and have a nap Kinda like that And time flies very fast??”

Check it out below:



