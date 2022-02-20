Jean-Luc Brunel who 'abused' Virginia Giuffre commits suicide

Virginia Giuffre who accused Prince Andrew of raping her when she was young on Saturday took to Twitter to share her views after it was reported that model agency boss Jean-Luc Brunel committed suicide.

Jean-Luc Brunel was being held on suspicion of supplying underage girls to Jeffrey Epstein, according reports.

Giuffre tweeted, "The suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel, who abused me and countless girls and young women, ends another chapter."

She added, "I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to face him in a final trial to hold him accountable, but gratified that I was able to testify in person last year to keep him in prison."

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, French authorities had reportedly wanted to speak with Prince Andrew as a witness because both spent time at Epstein’s Paris home.