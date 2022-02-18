Less people, less drama: Prince William, Prince Charles work to slim down monarchy

File Footage





Prince William and his father Prince Charles are said to be crafting on a new plan to slim down the monarchy.

According to a royal insider, the duo thinks that “less people mean less drama” as they want to simplify the monarchy.

Speaking to US magazine, the source said that the pair have agreed to “guide each other” in their mutual aim to reform the royal family to a smaller European-style set up consisting of fewer members.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to be "excited about this new chapter in his life and the challenges he’ll be facing".

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is said to be confident in his eldest son who is said that he "knows what he's doing" but "will ensure that his son is up to speed the ins and outs of the royal family on a deeper level".