Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he landed at a fake 'Josh 2' audition

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi once had to wait in a queue ‘all day’ for Josh 2 auditions, which turned out to be fake.
In an interview with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel, Siddhant got together with his co-actors and director from his latest movie Gehraiyaan, where he made the revelation.
The Gully Boy actor said he landed at a fake audition for Shahrukh Khan starrer Josh’s sequel. He explained, "This was some four years back. There were so many guys standing in a queue and I asked them what was happening."
"They said it was an audition for Josh 2 and they are looking for Bichhoo Gang's new leader or something. I stood in that line for the whole day. My turn didn't come."
"Next day, I was the first one to go there," the 28-year-old actor added. "There was nobody and it was shut. I asked when it was opening and they said it was all fake. Josh 2 ban hi nahi rahi (Josh 2 isn't being made)."
Siddhant recently appeared in Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The movie garnered mix reviews from the audience.
