Farhan Akhtar plans special performance for his bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar

Indian actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will reportedly have their sangeet on February 18, for which the groom-to-be has prepared a special performance.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor is over the moon as he will be walking down the aisle with his lady love tomorrow, on February 19 in a tradition wedding ceremony.

The blissful festivities have already begun as the couple just wrapped up a lit event of Mahandi and now it's all set to have a fun sangeet - a celebratory function prior to an Indian wedding, night for which the Bhaag Mikha Bhaag actor has reportedly prepared a surprise.

According to India Today, Dandekar’s friends will also been seen grooving to a few songs at the function, including a performance by Rhea Chakraborty, who happens to be a close friend of the bride.

The lovebirds will not be having a Nikah or Maharashtrian nuptial ceremony.

They will be simply reading wedding vows in the presence of their loved ones. To go by the reports, the pair has penned down their views by themselves.