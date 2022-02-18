Queen holds audiences via video link as she complains ‘I can´t move’

British Queen Elizabeth II held audiences via video link from Windsor Castle a day after the monarch complained about mobility issues during her first in-person official engagements.
According to the Buckingham Palace on Twitter, the Queen held audiences via video link from Windsor Castle.
“As they take up their roles as Ambassadors, HE Mr Jukka Siukosaari from Finland and HE Mr. Manar Dabbas from Jordan, both presented their ‘Credentials’ to Her Majesty remotely from Buckingham Palace”, the palace tweeted with photos.
Earlier, the Queen complained about mobility issues, as she carried out her first in-person official engagements since fears emerged that she could have contracted coronavirus last week.
In video footage released of the 95-year-old monarch receiving two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence, she could be heard remarking "as you can see, I can´t move" as she stood while holding a walking stick.
Kristen Stewart gave an insight into her struggles in portraying Princess Diana's loneliness in 'Spencer'
The 10-episode anthology series, 'The Fist Lady,' will premiere on April 17 on Showtime
BTS’ J-Hope gets candid about his personal growth and candid reflections from the height of the pandemic
Michael Douglas talks about his celebrity parents and what they taught him
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021
Kris Jenner welcomed eleventh grandchild this February