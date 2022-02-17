Prince Charles urged to give up throne for his son William: 'Best for monarchy'

Prince Charles has been asked to give up the throne for his son Prince William as "it would be in the best long-term interests of the monarchy."
Royal commentator Richard Eden made this bombshell comments on his Twitter account amid news that the Metropolitan Police are probing cash-for-honours allegations at Prince Charles’ charity.
On Wednesday the force said they had begun an investigation into allegations contained in media reports that honours were offered to a Saudi national in return for donations to one of Prince Charles's charities.
Amid the news, the royal commentator tweeted about Princess Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir, where the late royal suggested that Prince William would eventually become King instead of Prince Charles.
Richard said in a tweet: “I wonder if her prediction will end up being correct?”, to which a royal watcher said: “Poor form, Richard — are you suggesting Prince Charles’ life will be cut short ?? Or wishing upon it…”
Mr Eden replied: “No, of course not. I am suggesting that Prince Charles could abdicate in favour of William. As a royalist, I think this would be in the best long-term interests of the monarchy.”
