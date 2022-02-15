Kim Kardashian to reunite with Kanye West in the end of drama?

Kanye West, who has ended his romantic journey with Julia Fox after six weeks of dating, has faith Kim Kardashian will eventually return to him.

The 44-year-old rapper used his Valentines day to persuade Kim Kardashian, claiming 'we will be back together' in the end.



The American rapper, who has made several failed attempts to repair his relationship with his estranged wife, confessed he "does not have beef" with Kardashian, and instead he has "faith" they will end up together again.

On the other hand, loved up couple Kim and Pete Davidson are not in hurry to get rid of each other as their romance seems to heat up in next few days.

Uploading a stunning photo of Kim wearing a silver coat, he penned: " i don't have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative. I'm not giving up on my family."

Kanye added: "I have faith that we will be back together."

In Kanye's response, Kim shared an intimate love scene with the comedian , apparently shrugging off the rapper's appeal and threats to continue their romantic journey for few ore weeks.

It all seems to be a well-scripted drama - which does not seem to end anytime soon as it engaged massive online users to guess about their next steps after their daily adventures - starring Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kanye West and Julia Fox in major roles.

Whatever, there is another question that Kim Kardashian - who filed for divorce from Kanye last year, will really return to her estranged husband's arms in the end of the much-liked romantic drama.