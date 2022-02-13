Areeba Habib all-praises for Taapsee Pannu film 'Loop Lapeta'

Areeba Habib is sending love to Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu for her Netflix movie Loop Lapeta.
The comedy flick, which is inspired by Run Lola Run, also stars Tahir Bhasin alongside the Pink star.
Turning to her Instagram Stories this week, Areeba captured a still from the movie while she praised Pannu for her acting prowess.
"Kamal," wrote Areeba while tagging the star.
Re-sharing the comment on her Instagram Stories, Pannu responded "Thank you" with a green heart emoticon.
Take a look:
