The Joker and the Queen: Ed Sheeran's song featuring Taylor Swift is out now

British singer Ed Sheeran on Friday said his new song "Queen and Joker" featuring Taylor Swift is out now.
Taking to Instagram, he said "Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song."
The song is from from Sheeran's fifth studio album that released on 29 October 2021. He wrote and produced it with Johnny McDaid, Fred, and Sam Roman. Musically, "The Joker and the Queen" is a cinematic folk ballad.
