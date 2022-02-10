Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green finalise their divorce

 
Thursday February 10, 2022
By Web Desk
February 10, 2022
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are legally divorced.

As per TMZ, a judge on Tuesday signed off on the former couple's divorce papers

Fox and Green filed for divorce settlement in October 2021. The couple also requested joint custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

TMZ added reported that Fox and Green did not have a prenup, meaning their assets acquired during marriage would be split 50/50.

Meanwhile, Green is expecting his first child with girlfriend Sharna Burgess. Megan on the other hand, announced her engagement with beau Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022.