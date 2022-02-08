Pregnant Rihanna wows fans with her first outing in sizzling lace top after announcement

 
February 07, 2022
Rihanna looks sizzling in revealing outfit

By Web Desk
February 08, 2022
Rihanna amazed onlookers with her blossoming baby bump in a racy lace top as she is spotted for the first time since announcing she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The 33-year-old revealed that she is well into her first pregnancy in photos recently snapped in Harlem last week. Social media erupted when she broke the news of her pregnancy in a New York photoshoot last week.

In the pictures, shared by MailOnline, Rihanna looked sizzling in revealing outfit. She showed off her blossoming bump in a laced-up top and low-waist slit trousers during Sunday night outing.

It was Rihanna's first outing after pregnancy announcement. The Umbrella songstress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, ensured her appearance was nothing short of exceptional.

Rihanna shared more pictures of her baby bump  on the  strong demands of her fans.