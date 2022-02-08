Pregnant Rihanna wows fans with her first outing in sizzling lace top after announcement

Rihanna amazed onlookers with her blossoming baby bump in a racy lace top as she is spotted for the first time since announcing she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The 33-year-old revealed that she is well into her first pregnancy in photos recently snapped in Harlem last week. Social media erupted when she broke the news of her pregnancy in a New York photoshoot last week.

In the pictures, shared by MailOnline, Rihanna looked sizzling in revealing outfit. She showed off her blossoming bump in a laced-up top and low-waist slit trousers during Sunday night outing.

It was Rihanna's first outing after pregnancy announcement. The Umbrella songstress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, ensured her appearance was nothing short of exceptional.

Rihanna shared more pictures of her baby bump on the strong demands of her fans.