Pregnant Rihanna wows fans with her first outing in sizzling lace top after announcement

Rihanna amazed onlookers with her blossoming baby bump in a racy lace top as she is spotted for the first time since announcing she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.
The 33-year-old revealed that she is well into her first pregnancy in photos recently snapped in Harlem last week. Social media erupted when she broke the news of her pregnancy in a New York photoshoot last week.
In the pictures, shared by MailOnline, Rihanna looked sizzling in revealing outfit. She showed off her blossoming bump in a laced-up top and low-waist slit trousers during Sunday night outing.
It was Rihanna's first outing after pregnancy announcement. The Umbrella songstress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, ensured her appearance was nothing short of exceptional.
Rihanna shared more pictures of her baby bump on the strong demands of her fans.
