Kim Kardashian reportedly ‘done’ with Kanye West stalling divorce

Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘done’ with Kanye West after his latest outburst against her on Instagram

Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West have been at loggerheads for quiet some time now and Kardashian is reportedly ‘done’ with him after his latest outburst against her on Instagram.

According to reports, despite Kim’s efforts to be declared ‘legally single’ before finalising the divorce, Kanye has been stalling the process.

A source close to the situation told E! News, “Kim is still trying to get the 'married' status dissolved to 'single' before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign. Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts.”

That’s not all, the source also claims that Kim has now had enough of Kanye’s dramatic behaviour and isn’t happy about him publicly airing out their messy divorce issues.

“Kim is doing everything for her kids to give them the most stable and normal life that she can. She doesn't appreciate Kanye coming in and tearing her down,” said the source.

The insider then added, “She isn't going to stand for it and she's not afraid of him. She has put up with so much and she's done with being nice.”