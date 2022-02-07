Deepika Padukone shares what makes her and Ranveer Singh's relationship 'successful'

Deepika Padukone recently shared what makes her and husband Ranveer Singh's relationship successful

Deepika Padukone recently opened up about her outlook on love and what keeps her relationship with husband Ranveer Singh successful, and also revealed how long the two have been together.

Talking on a Radio City show recently, Padukone shared that love, to her, means, “friendship, companionship, trust, communication.”

That’s not all, she also revealed that she and husband Singh will be completing 10 years of togetherness in 2022 while sharing what makes for a successful relationship.

“I think, while I've completed 15 years in the film industry, I think we (Ranveer Singh and I) complete being 10 years together. To be able to just be ourselves, just completely with my flaws, my mistakes, my pluses,” shared Padukone.

“To know that I can truly be myself without being judged. I think those are the values that I really hold onto very, very dearly,” she added.

The couple was recently seen in the Kapil Dev biopic 83 with Singh portraying former Indian cricketing legend Dev and Padukone, his wife, Romi Bhatia.